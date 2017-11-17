Apple Attacks $439M Verdict Again After VirnetX IP Ruling

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Apple has asked the Federal Circuit for another shot at requesting en banc rehearing in a $439 million case, after the VirnetX patent claims it was found to infringe were invalidated last week in what the tech giant called an "extraordinary collision" of proceedings in the court and the patent office. The Federal Circuit had denied Apple Inc.’s petition for rehearing of a panel decision upholding the infringement verdict, only 30 minutes after invalidating much of VirnetX Inc.’s patents in a related Patent Trial and Appeal Board case. Apple said Wednesday that those circumstances did not give it a chance to raise its concerns over how the cases intersect, and they justify its “extraordinary”...

