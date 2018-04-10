Song Owner Gets 3rd Shot To Sue ESPN, Chick-Fil-A Over Ad

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed out a copyright lawsuit against ESPN Inc. and Chick-fil-A because the accuser cited the wrong version of the song in its complaint, but is also giving the plaintiff a third shot to refile the case. The accuser, Platinum Jack Entertainment LLC, will have until Aug. 16 to refile its claim after U.S. District Judge Karen G. Scholer ruled Wednesday that the company's latest complaint cited a studio album version of the song "Best I Had," rather than the live version that the company actually registered with the U.S. Copyright Office. Judge Scholer had already granted...

