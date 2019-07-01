GOP Lawmaker, Others Side With Trump Over Wall Funds

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A House Republican and an advocacy group sided with President Donald Trump's bid to use $2.5 billion in defense funds for a border wall, telling the Ninth Circuit that the wall is needed to address problems at the southern border. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., and Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crimes, a group that says it aims to stop crimes committed by unauthorized immigrants by calling for their deportation, separately told the circuit court Wednesday that Trump's efforts to tackle issues such as violence and drug trafficking outweigh opponents' claims of harm. "The government has significant public-health and public-safety concerns...

