Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Sends Facebook Face-Scan Class Action To Trial

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday cleared the way for trial in a certified class action alleging Facebook's face-scanning practices violate Illinois' unique biometric privacy law, ruling that plaintiffs have alleged a sufficiently concrete injury to support their class claims.

The Ninth Circuit on Thursday refused to decertify a class of Facebook users accusing the company of violating Illinois law with its face-scanning practices. (AP) In a 24-page published opinion, the three-judge appellate panel rejected Facebook's argument that the lower court's certification decision should be overturned because the plaintiffs had failed to allege the type of concrete injury necessary to establish Article III...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4360 Other Personal Injury

Date Filed

May 30, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies