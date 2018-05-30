9th Circ. Sends Facebook Face-Scan Class Action To Trial

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday cleared the way for trial in a certified class action alleging Facebook's face-scanning practices violate Illinois' unique biometric privacy law, ruling that plaintiffs have alleged a sufficiently concrete injury to support their class claims. The Ninth Circuit on Thursday refused to decertify a class of Facebook users accusing the company of violating Illinois law with its face-scanning practices. (AP) In a 24-page published opinion, the three-judge appellate panel rejected Facebook's argument that the lower court's certification decision should be overturned because the plaintiffs had failed to allege the type of concrete injury necessary to establish Article III...

