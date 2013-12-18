Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NCAA Athletes Urge Final Approval Of Concussion Deal

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- College athletes on Wednesday once again urged an Illinois federal judge to approve a settlement with the NCAA in multidistrict litigation over concussions, saying a helmet maker's recent defeat of class certification highlights why he should sign off on their deal.

The athletes say securing final approval of their amended settlement would prevent the “monumental” risk, expense and complexities they’d face by continuing to litigate the suit. The motion comes six months after U.S. District Judge John Lee held a final fairness hearing in their case.

Their point is illustrated by a ruling last week from one of Judge Lee's colleagues...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

890(Other Statutory Actions)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 18, 2013

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®