FBI's Ex-No. 2 Claims Firing Was Improperly Driven By Trump

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe refused to bend the partisan knee to President Donald Trump and was illegally fired as punishment for it, he alleged in a Washington, D.C., federal court suit filed Thursday. McCabe, who was ousted by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in March 2018 after he had investigated links between Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia, alleged that his firing was the result of “politically motivated” pressure that Trump placed on subordinates to get rid of him and other law enforcement officials whom the president viewed as partisan opponents. That pressure led Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray...

