Alaska Airlines Fails Again To Stop Military Leave Pay Claim

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge won't reconsider or allow Alaska Airlines Inc. and its sister carrier Horizon Air Industries Inc. to appeal his ruling letting a pilot move forward with a proposed class action accusing the airlines of shorting pilots on pay when they take short-term military leave. U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice on Thursday rejected the airlines' bid to immediately appeal his refusal to dismiss Casey Clarkson's claim that they violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act by not paying pilots their regular wages or salaries when they were on short-term military leave. The judge also declined to...

