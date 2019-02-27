Attys In Fake Kona Coffee Row Want To Dump Client

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Three attorneys representing a company involved in a putative class action that accuses Amazon, Walmart, Costco and others of violating federal law by selling ordinary coffee under the name "Kona" are seeking to withdraw from representing one of their clients because of "irreconcilable differences." Stephen C. Willey, Duffy Graham and Brandi B. Balanda of Savitt Bruce & Willey LLP did not go into detail on the issues that have sprung up between them and defendant L&K Coffee Co. LLC, simply telling the Western District of Washington on Thursday that they want out and that their client appears to be fine with...

