Ex-Atty Flubbed EB-5 Restaurant Bid, Investor Says

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A California resident has sued the head of an EB-5 investment consultancy firm, alleging that he was advised to invest funds in the World of Beer restaurant chain before its finances were fully investigated. Anatoly Noskov told a New York federal court on Thursday that he had originally sought legal services from John Roth for advice on whether to invest in a project in Seattle, Washington. Roth discouraged Noskov from investing in that project, but touted a restaurant project instead run by two businessmen who operated World of Beer locations in the U.S. that were losing money and later went out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS