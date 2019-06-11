Comcast, AT&T Get Sought T-Mobile/Sprint Info Locks

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Comcast and AT&T have persuaded a New York federal judge to impose stricter safeguards for their sensitive business information submitted in the state attorneys generals' case challenging T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint, with the judge upping the level of protection from what the merging companies had proposed. The concern of AT&T and Comcast, which are third parties not involved in the deal and are joined by Charter Communications Inc., Altice USA Inc. and Samsung, was T-Mobile and Sprint Corp.'s proposed tweak to the protective order governing information disclosures and discovery in the merger challenge. Namely, they argued the proposal didn’t go far...

