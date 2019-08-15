3 States Where Tort Reform Battles Are Heating Up

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The never-ending tort reform war between trial attorneys and pro-business advocates is set to ramp up in the fall ahead of new legislative sessions in Florida, Georgia and Missouri, where lawmakers will decide whether juries can hear if injured motorists were wearing seat belts or be told of "phantom damages" charged by health care providers. Here, Law360 looks at three states where tort reform efforts are likely to heat up. Florida Three new justices appointed to the Florida Supreme Court in January have solidified a conservative-leaning high court bench, setting the stage for lawmakers to pass tort reform legislation that is less...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS