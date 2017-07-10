11th Circ. Upholds Split Verdict For Hilton Resort, Unit Owners

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday upheld a judge's award of $1.27 million to a group of Hilton resort condo owners who said they were unfairly slapped with retroactive common fees, but also upheld a jury's sister ruling allowing the Florida resort to use the new fee formula going forward. The appeals court upheld both outcomes of the two-strand fight between the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort's operator, Q Club Hotel LLC, and a class of owners of so-called condo-hotel investment units. Owners of these units can live in them for up to a third of the year and rent them to resort...

