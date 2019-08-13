Real Estate Rumors: Mirae, JBG, Rockport

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Mirae Asset Financial Group is the leading bidder for 15 of Anbang Insurance Group Co.'s luxury hotels in the U.S. and a deal could value the hotels at more than $5.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. South Korea-based Mirae is working with the China-based insurance firm on a purchase and sale agreement and Mirae is also seeking to arrange financing for a potential purchase, according to the report. A venture of real estate firm Ameritus and JBG Property Holdings has paid close to $32 million for an office building in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business...

