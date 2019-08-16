Real Estate Rumors: GSI, Mack, Chicago Condo Deconversion

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A venture of GSI Equities and Forte Capital Management has reached a deal to buy a property in Miami's Design District for nearly $10 million, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The deal is for 45 N.E. 41st St. which has approximately 8,400 square feet, and the seller is developer Alex Karakhanian, Real Deal said. Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $368 million in financing to Marx Development Group for three New York City properties, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources. The loan is for a pair of hotels in Manhattan's Hudson Yards area as well as a development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS