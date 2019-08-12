Port Authority Boss Beats Defamation Suit Over Threat Claim

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey politician failed to establish that the current head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey defamed him three years ago when he told reporters the official once threatened his life, a state judge has held. Judge Thomas M. Moore on Friday granted Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole’s summary judgment bid, determining that Paul DiGaetano did not submit sufficient evidence to demonstrate that before O’Toole was appointed to his post, he defamed DiGaetano in 2016 by telling two reporters that DiGaetano allegedly said “I’m going to fucking kill you” during a closed-door meeting in 2005, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS