Mass., Calif. AGs Threaten To Sue Over Trump's ESA Changes

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts and California attorneys general on Monday said they intend to sue over new Endangered Species Act changes that they criticized as unnecessary rollbacks of important conservation measures, arguing the Trump administration's move puts animals at risk. On Monday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service finalized three rules, including one that allows the government to assess the economic impact of extending ESA protections to a species, which was not previously allowed. The Trump administration touted the changes as a modernization of the law and an effort to get rid of unnecessary rules. Some Republicans in...

