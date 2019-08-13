Nationwide Must Cover Worker's Lift Accident

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A unit of Nationwide Insurance must cover an accident that crushed a Long Island Rail Road contract worker’s hand, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Tuesday, finding that an exception for so-called cherry pickers in a liability insurance policy didn’t apply to the vehicle involved. The court held that the scissor lift truck involved in the 2013 accident in Queens, New York, was not a “similar vehicle” to a cherry picker and also rejected Harleysville Preferred Insurance Co.’s argument that contractor Rukh Enterprises and subcontractor East Coast Painting and Maintenance didn’t report the accident to the insurer and thus weren’t eligible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS