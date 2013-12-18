$75M NCAA Concussion Deal Gets Final OK With $14M Fees

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday granted final approval to a $75 million settlement in multidistrict litigation over concussions in student-athletes, also awarding more than $14 million in attorney fees to counsel who he said helped benefit the class. The settlement between the NCAA and millions of student-athletes establishes a $70 million medical monitoring fund that will pay for assessments of self-reported concussion symptoms and medical evaluations, if necessary. The monitoring will be available for 50 years, but class members can bring individual and class claims for monitoring if the fund depletes before the end of that time frame. The deal...

