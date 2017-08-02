9th Circ. Revives DirecTV 'NFL Sunday Ticket' Antitrust MDL

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday revived multidistrict litigation challenging an exclusivity agreement between the National Football League and DirecTV over its "NFL Sunday Ticket" package, finding consumers were able to allege the agreement stifles competition by limiting the number of games available to football fans. In a 44-page opinion, the panel majority found the consolidated complaint in the MDL can go forward by claiming the NFL and DirecTV conspired to control how many games are broadcast nationwide. Because the NFL did not argue the Sports Broadcasting Act's exemption to antitrust law applies to paid broadcast services like DirecTV, the...

