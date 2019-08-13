FilmOn Exec's Harassment Trial Antics Draw Sanctions Threat

Law360, Los Angeles (August 13, 2019, 11:26 PM EDT) -- The California state judge overseeing a sexual harassment case against FilmOn founder Alki David warned the self-represented billionaire Tuesday that he risks sanctions, after he used profanities to describe his accuser and her attorney Lisa Bloom as jury selection began in the trial. David, who owns FilmOn and Hologram USA, is representing himself in defending claims of sexual harassment brought by former employee Elizabeth Taylor. The two days of trial proceedings so far have been dominated by his aggressive behavior and profane outbursts, in which he's referred to Taylor as "that bitch over there" and a "known psychopath," and her attorney...

