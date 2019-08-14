YouTube, Google Muzzling LGBTQ Voices, Video Creators Say

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- YouTube and Google discriminate against LGBTQ YouTubers by flagging their videos as "offensive" or "sexually explicit," taking advertisements off videos to demonetize the creators' work and censoring the content, a group of creators alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California federal court. Eight YouTubers allege YouTube LLC and its parent company, Google LLC, use algorithms and manual reviews by employees to unfairly and routinely target channels with headlines or tags that use words like "gay," "lesbian," "bisexual," "transgender" or "queer." Their 84-page complaint filed Tuesday alleges the companies have violated federal and California laws surrounding speech, discrimination and false advertising....

