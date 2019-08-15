Merchants' Ex-Atty Fights For Piece Of $6B Swipe-Fee Deal

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- An attorney who was kicked off the merchants' legal team in swipe-fee litigation against Visa, Mastercard and a handful of banks pressed a New York federal judge to let him back into the case Wednesday, as he insisted he's owed a portion of the $6 billion settlement. Gary B. Friedman and his firm, Friedman Law Group, were dismissed from the case four years ago when it came to light that Friedman had exchanged sensitive case information with a former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP partner on MasterCard's defense team. The communications surfaced after the ex-Wilkie attorney was indicted for defrauding the...

