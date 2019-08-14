Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Call Recipients Denied Cert. In Time Warner Robocall Case

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing Time Warner of sending out millions of wrong-number robocalls could "devolve into thousands of mini-trials" over class eligibility if it were to be certified, a New York federal judge said Wednesday, denying certification.

The methodology that the proposed class put forth for figuring out who was subjected to the wrong-number calls is unreliable, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said in his opinion, and would mean making "significant individualized inquiries."

"Any common issues ... are overshadowed by the individual inquiries that would be required to determine whether the alleged wrong-number recipients identified by plaintiffs were eligible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®