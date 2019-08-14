13 States Attack Trump Rule Barring Immigrants On Public Aid

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Thirteen states challenged the Trump administration’s new rule that makes it harder for immigrants who rely on public assistance programs to apply for green cards, claiming in Washington federal court Wednesday that it is inconsistent with the Immigration and Nationality Act. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s rule, which also makes it harder for immigrants that will likely rely on public aid in the future to enter the U.S., makes public assistance a bait and switch, rejects the core principles of the INA, and is arbitrary and capricious, the states said in their bid for declaratory and injunctive relief. “No family should...

