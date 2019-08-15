Google Employees Fight CBP Cloud Computing Work

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- More than 700 Google employees had signed a petition by Thursday afternoon demanding that the technology giant refuse to contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other federal agencies they say are flouting international human rights law. In light of a recent solicitation from CBP seeking bidders for a cloud computing contract, the petition, launched Wednesday, urges Google to publicly commit not to provide infrastructure, funding or engineering resources to that agency, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Office of Refugee Resettlement. These agencies have been responsible for illegally detaining refugees, caging asylum seekers and separating migrant children from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS