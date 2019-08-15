GM, Drivers In Push For Global Deal On Economic Damages

Law360, New York (August 15, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- General Motors and drivers claiming economic damages over faulty ignition switches are set to make a big push to settle in coming weeks, counsel for the sides told the Manhattan federal judge handling the massive litigation on Thursday. Owners of millions of recalled vehicles and the $52 billion, Detroit-based automaker plan to huddle with mediator Layn Phillips on Sept. 11, plaintiffs' counsel Steve Berman told U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman. The sides will devote "all our energies" to hammering out a global deal, Berman said. Hearing that, Judge Furman suggested that most briefing in the economic-loss prong of the mutlidistrict...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS