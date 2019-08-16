7th Circ. Nixes Sanctions In Medicare Reimbursement Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Thursday that a lower court erred when it dismissed a lawsuit accusing State Farm of failing to reimburse Medicare Advantage organizations for medical expenses arising from car accidents and imposed sanctions on the groups’ attorneys for an “understandable” mix-up. However, the judge was within his rights to deny three companies charged with recovering money owed to those Medicare organizations — MAO-MSO Recovery II LLC, MSP Recovery LLC and MSPA Claims 1 LLC — a third opportunity to amend their complaint, because they provided no link to a proper Medicare Advantage organization that made unreimbursed payments, the panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS