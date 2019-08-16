Blue Bottle's Wage Deal 'Suggests Collusion,' Judge Says

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (August 16, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A California judge won't preliminarily approve Blue Bottle's $1.5 million deal to resolve workers' labor claims, explaining Friday that a provision sending unclaimed funds back to the company is "unreasonable and suggests collusion" between defense counsel and the Nestlé-owned artisan coffee chain. Blue Bottle Coffee Inc. and a proposed class of workers had asked Alameda County Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith to preliminarily approve their $1.5 million opt-out settlement, under which the 1,029 class members would receive an average of $846, if everyone participated. If not, any funds left over would revert back to Blue Bottle. But Judge Smith said in...

