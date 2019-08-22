Real Estate Rumors: Fosun, AT&T, AvalonBay

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd. is in talks for roughly $1.1 billion in financing for a Manhattan tower, Crain's New York Business reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. The company is negotiating a loan for its 28 Liberty St. building, a 60-story tower, and Deutsche Bank AG is in discussions to be the lead lender on the deal, Crain's said. A venture that includes developer Jeff Shapack has purchased a property in Chicago's Fulton Market District from AT&T Inc. for $11.3 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Wednesday, citing information from CoStar Group. The deal is for 1152 W. Carroll Ave.,...

