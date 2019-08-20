Mass. Tribe Wins Bid To Amend Judgment In Casino Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has granted the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head's bid to amend a judgment in the state's suit against the tribe over a casino project, resolving the tribe's concern that the state may interfere with its right to operate a gambling facility. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV amended the judgment on Monday by adding, at the tribe's request, the names of Gov. Charles D. Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey and Massachusetts Gaming Commission Chair Cathy Judd-Stein, saying they are permanently enjoined from enforcing state gaming laws against the tribe. The tribe had argued that deleting any...

