Homeowners Say Enterprise Pipeline Caused $50M In Damage

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Two Houston-area residents have filed a $50 million putative class action lawsuit against Enterprise Products Partners LP and two other companies behind a pipeline project they claim caused flooding on their properties. The lawsuit, brought by lead plaintiffs Mary Evans and Don Weston Dorrell and filed Monday, also names as defendants Oiltanking Partners LP and CenterPoint Energy, and could expand to include claims from 1,500 other homeowners who live in their Channelview, Texas, neighborhoods. They claim a $98 million pipeline project, installed in 2015 on CenterPoint’s easement in Channelview, “diverted the natural flow of surface waters away from” CenterPoint’s easement and onto...

