Recent Breach Shows Importance Of Securing Biometric Data

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The recent Suprema data breach is a reminder to all organizations in possession of biometric data to ensure that they comply with recent legislation across the United States. On Aug. 14, it was widely reported[1] that Israeli ethical hackers discovered that Suprema Inc., a biometric technology company based in South Korea, maintained biometric data and other personal information on a publicly accessible unencrypted database. The biometric data was used by Suprema in connection with its Biostar 2 platform, which provides secured access using fingerprint and facial recognition software. Suprema’s platform is reportedly used by 5,700 organizations in 83 countries, including the...

