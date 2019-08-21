NCAA Athletes Must Produce Billing Records In $45M Fee Ask

Law360, San Jose (August 21, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge Wednesday granted the NCAA's request for attorneys representing student-athletes to produce five years of billing records to support their bid for $45 million in fees for winning a ban on certain pay restrictions but said the cost of producing records can be added to their fees. During a hearing in San Jose, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins ordered the athletes to produce the records so that the NCAA's attorneys can review them and ensure there aren't clerical errors, double billing or charges for time the attorneys spent doing media interviews. He said the records can be subject...

