Ex-NFL Player Sidesteps Concussion Deal Appeal, For Now

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The closely watched appeal of a retired NFL player's claim denial in the concussion settlement has taken a left turn, with the player asking the Third Circuit to hold off on his case while he gives the federal judge overseeing the controversial deal a second chance to correct her "mistake." Amon Gordon, a 37-year-old defensive end who played for eight years in the NFL after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2004, filed the appeal early last month after the denial of his $1.5 million claim for dementia was upheld by U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody. The appeal hit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS