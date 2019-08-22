AmeriGas Topples 11 States' Antitrust Claims In Propane MDL

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Missouri federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation accusing propane giants of working together to fix prices knocked out state claims from nearly a fourth of the United States this week after finding that they were time-barred. To determine which claims were time-barred, U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner relied heavily on whether the states in question had harmonization provisions, statutes that guide how state courts should "interpret state laws in relation to federal laws." The harmonization provisions could help Judge Fenner and judges elsewhere determine whether the continuing violations doctrine — the idea that a new violation restarts the clock on...

