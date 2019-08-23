Avenatti Wants Stormy Daniels Fraud Case Moved To Calif.

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti on Thursday asked a New York federal judge to transfer charges that he embezzled book deal funds from his former client, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, to California, saying they are essentially the same as the client fund theft rap the embattled attorney is facing in Orange County. Avenatti, who is currently facing three separate federal criminal cases, asked the court to consolidate his case accusing him of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Daniels' advance for her book, "Full Disclosure," with the California action claiming he defrauded five former clients by lying to them about settlement money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS