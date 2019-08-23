Attys In Fake Kona Coffee Class Suit Get OK To Dump Client

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge agreed Friday to let three attorneys withdraw as counsel for a company involved in a putative class action that accuses Amazon, Walmart, Costco and others of violating federal law by selling ordinary coffee under the name "Kona.” U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said that as the motion was unopposed, the litigation was still in early stages, and new counsel had already appeared for L&K Coffee Co. LLC, he would allow Stephen C. Willey, Duffy Graham and Brandi B. Balanda of Savitt Bruce & Willey LLP to withdraw. The attorneys did not go into detail about their...

