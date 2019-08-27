Real Estate Rumors: Academica, Host Hotels, Urbanica

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Miami charter school company Academica has landed $15 million in EB-5 financing for a new construction project at a 9.9-acre lot in Parkland, Florida, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The loan is for 8401 University Drive, where the company is planning to build a new school slated to open in 2020, according to the report. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has sold a Marriott hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, for $39 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The deal is for Chicago Marriott Suites O’Hare, which has 256 rooms and is located at 6155 N. River Road, according to the...

