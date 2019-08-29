Real Estate Rumors: Crescent Heights, Goldman, Peppercorn

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Developer Crescent Heights has picked up a 10,452-square-foot property in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood for $4.9 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 2901 NE Second Ave., which is currently a 3,600-square-foot retail building that Crescent Heights is planning to build a new mixed-use project on in addition to other adjacent sites, according to the report. Goldman Sachs has loaned $88.4 million to a venture of CB Developers, Ironstate Development and SK Development Group for a hotel in Brooklyn, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The loan is for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS