High Schools Say NCAA Pay Ruling Will Erode School Spirit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A federation of high schools has rallied behind the NCAA’s effort to undo a ruling lifting some pay restrictions on college athletes, telling the Ninth Circuit that phasing out amateurism in student athletics will erode the bond forged between high school athletes, their schools and their fellow students. A California federal judge barred the NCAA from restricting student-athletes' education-related compensation in March, finding that some of its decades-old rules violate antitrust laws. The NCAA appealed the ruling earlier this month, and Friday, the National Federation of State High School Associations threw its weight behind the challenge, contending the creep of professionalism...

