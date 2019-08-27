Attys For Alleged Ex-CIA Leaker Say They May Need To Testify

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Attorneys for a former CIA programmer accused of spilling secrets to WikiLeaks have asked a New York federal court to divide the case, saying two of his public defenders are potential witnesses in the programmer’s favor for a new count that has been added to the indictment. Attorneys for Joshua Schulte explained in a letter motion filed Monday that they are able to testify as to Schulte’s state of mind while he was held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, during which time prosecutors allege Schulte attempted to disclose more classified information. However, attorneys cannot act as both counsel and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS