7 Firms Want A Crack At FedEx Investors' Cyberattack Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Labaton Sucharow, Robbins Geller and Pomerantz are among the seven firms that threw their hats in the ring on Monday to lead an investor suit over financial hits FedEx Corp. took after a massive cyberattack on its European unit. Five investors filed motions to be appointed as lead plaintiffs in the putative class action accusing FedEx of downplaying the effects that the Petya ransomware attack had on its recently acquired international courier delivery services, TNT Express BV. Should the lead plaintiff race come down to a determination of who has the greatest financial interest in the case, as is common, the...

