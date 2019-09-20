J&J's Litigation Bravado In Sharp Relief After Epic Opioid Trial

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's decision this year to risk a $17 billion penalty in the nation's first opioid-crisis trial added one of the most dramatic chapters yet to the company's increasingly remarkable willingness to spurn settlements and litigate financially perilous cases all the way. The health care titan's litigation bravado was practically undeniable when it charged all alone into a summerlong trial on the home turf of a state hit hard by the opioid epidemic, even as the case's other two drugmaker defendants settled. J&J's roll of the dice — which so far doesn't look like a terribly wise wager but could...

