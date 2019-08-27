Fortnite Suit Highlights Game Cos.' Need For Privacy Vigilance

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- There is no denying the explosive growth and popularity that esports and competitive online gaming have experienced recently. Industry events are grabbing headlines like never before, such as the Fortnite World Cup, where a previously unknown 16-year-old competitor recently won the top prize of $3 million. With the heightened interest and attention, however, comes increased risk of data breaches and similar incidents, along with scrutiny from litigants and regulators alike. Indeed, game companies are just as susceptible to lawsuits and regulation related to data privacy and cybersecurity as companies in any other industry — if not more so, given the sensitive...

