NFL Asks 9th Circ. To Reverse Decision Reviving DirecTV Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The NFL on Tuesday asked the Ninth Circuit for a rehearing en banc to reverse a recent panel decision reviving DirecTV subscribers' multidistrict litigation challenging an exclusivity agreement between the league and the pay-TV service over its "NFL Sunday Ticket" package. The Ninth Circuit's decision directly contradicts the Supreme Court's ruling in Illinois Brick Co. v. Illinois, which says that only direct purchasers have standing to pursue antitrust claims, the NFL said. This ruling prohibits the consumers from bringing a suit against the NFL because they are indirect purchasers, the league added. "Plaintiffs do not allege that they purchased anything from the NFL...

