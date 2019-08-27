Epstein Accusers 'Robbed' Of Justice Speak Out At Hearing

Law360, New York (August 27, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday held an unusual hearing on prosecutors’ bid to drop sex trafficking charges against the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in jail earlier in August in an apparent suicide, allowing about two dozen of his alleged victims to address the court. At the packed hearing before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan, which was held to consider a standard motion to drop the case against Epstein following his death, woman after woman rose and said she had been sexually assaulted by Epstein and how her life was impacted. Others penned letters...

