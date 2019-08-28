DOD Says It Saved Enough Money To Build More Border Wall

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Department of Defense provided notice to a California federal court that it intends to authorize three additional border barrier projects in Arizona and California after it found that contract costs were lower than expected. Although the State of California and the Sierra Club have sued the Trump administration over its proposal to reallocate defense dollars to the construction of a border wall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told the court Tuesday that it intends to go ahead and build 20 additional miles of border wall after finding that the total cost for the project would be less than it...

