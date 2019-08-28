FilmOn Exec Can't Deliver Closings In Sex Harassment Trial

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT) -- FilmOn founder Alki David can no longer question witnesses or deliver closing arguments in a civil trial over allegations he sexually harassed a onetime employee, a California judge ruled Wednesday, telling the self-represented billionaire he had broken too many rules and had too many disruptive outbursts. Through 13 days of jury selection and trial testimony, David has repeatedly been warned by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui about his disruptive and volatile behavior and been sanctioned for a total of $9,500 for the violations. Judge Lui had also been punishing David by docking the time allotted for him...

