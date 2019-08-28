Convicted Contractor Asks To Take Bid-Rig Plea He Rejected

Law360, San Francisco (August 28, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A construction contractor asked a California federal judge to vacate his conviction for conspiring to rig bids on U.S. Department of Energy jobs, saying his trial attorney botched the job and that he should be allowed to take a proposed plea deal he rejected ahead of his ill-fated trial. But prosecutors also told U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer that contractor Clifton Burch perjured himself during his February trial. The prosecutors told the judge that if the court did choose to vacate Burch's conviction, grant him a new trial and order the government to reextend a plea offer, the new plea...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS