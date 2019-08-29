Blank Rome Sued By NJ Firm Over $9M Severed Leg Case

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Attorneys accused of flubbing the defense of New Jersey agencies over a highway collision that cost a woman her leg have in turn sued Blank Rome LLP, accusing the firm of botching an appeal of a $9 million judgment that ultimately turned into a $3.5 million settlement. Florio Perrucci Steinhardt & Cappelli LLC faces a legal malpractice suit alleging that it failed to raise certain immunity defenses at the 2010 trial, which resulted in the $9 million judgment against the South Jersey Transportation Authority and the New Jersey State Police. The agencies' insurance carrier, State National Insurance Co., filed the suit, claiming that...

